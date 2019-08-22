Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RALPH EDWARD GROHS. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

RALPH EDWARD GROHS Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home He has left his earthly body on August 14, 2019, to find a better fishing lake in heaven. He had a very active life, he was born on June 1, 1930 in Dimock South Dakota, into a large Catholic family. He was the 6th child of Fred and Rose Grohs, with 4 more kids following him. They farmed while he grew up, the eight boys were great help on the farm while his 2 sisters helped with the feeding of this large crew. Daddy was the first in his family to graduate high school (Wessington Springs High School), he had to live in dorms in town (Wessington Springs South Dakota) for that opportunity. He took full advantage of this opportunity. He was in Glee club, WS club, Football player and thespian! He went on working for farmers until meeting the mother of his children, Yvonne in 1950. They went on to conquer the world quickly expanding the family and working at farming with some side work, hunting and trapping mink. When his farming days ended, he drove dump truck working to help build a dam on the Missouri river. That job came to an end in 1965 we moved to Washington state and continued driving truck/teamster. A few years of scrimping and saving, they eventually bought a large 3 story house for their 6, soon to be 7 kids. Life wasn't always rosy, but he managed to create some wonderful memories for his family. He retired from the Teamsters in 1991. In his golden years he did some traveling with his RV trailer and friend Donna Gladfelder, settling it on a site at Clear Lake, near Medical Lake WA. His favorite memories were spent there over the years, fishing, family and fishing. Ralph got to fish with his great grandkids on the dock with his kids and grandkids. Ralph was a SAL member at the American Legion Post 34 in Pasco WA, Sergeant of Arms. Ralph is survived by four siblings, Marie Reindl, Donald Grohs, LeRoy Grohs, Deloris Fuegen. His children Linda (Hank) Mills, Gary Grohs, Michael (Kathleen) Grohs, Lois (Clinard) Hill, Lisa (Steve) Davidson, Nathan (Rebecca) Grohs. Grandkids Shawna (Jeff) Hall, Terrance Mills, Andrea Ogden, Heather (Ed) Baisa, Jessica Howard, Michael Grohs Jr., Stefanie (Kevin) Hunt, Jennifer (Wylie) Perez, April (Ryan) Mitchell, Sara (Phillip) Quintanilla, Bradley (Chasity) Davidson, Danielle (Brad) Gerken, Amanda and Melanie Valdez, 17 Great grandkids. Numerous nieces and nephews. Daddy was preceded in death by his son Edward T. Grohs, his siblings Herbert Grohs, Wilfred Grohs, Victor Grohs, Jerome Grohs, Paul Grohs and parents Frederick and Rose (Weber) Grohs. The family would like to thank the special angels who work for Chaplaincy HospicePalliative care nurse Kristen Rush, Hospice nurse Rachel Ross, Hospice aide Alexis, and Deacon Victor Ortega. In leau of flowers you could please donate to the Chaplaincy Healthcare 1480 Fowler Richland WA 99352 A funeral service will be held on Saturday August 24th, 2019 at 10am, Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home, 1401 S. Union St Kennewick. with a celebration of life to follow from 12-4pm. We'll have chicken and for those that would like to, please bring a salad or dessert to share. Location is American Legion Post 34 1029 W. Sylvester Pasco WA. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral

