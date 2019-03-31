Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RALPH H. STONE. View Sign

RALPH H STONE 9/25/1928-3/28/2019 Ralph was born in Bonners Ferry, ID. to Earl and Lela Stone. He was the 2nd of 13 siblings, 8 of whom preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his daughter Sandra Smith; Bette, former wife and mother of his 4 children; wife Helen; and ex-companion Benji. Ralph is survived by children: Vicki, Penny (Greg), and Larry (Terri); son in law Curtis Smith (Patti). He leaves 10 grandchildren and numerous great grand-children. Dad was raised during the Depression when parenting meant to teach your children to survive through hard work, and to sit still in church. Although he was a very hard worker, the only place he could ever sit still was fishing or playing cards. He has lived in the Tri-Cities since moving here for work at the age of 18. He worked many years as grocery store manager, and then took on a part-time job as carpet layer which resulted in a career change. He owned and operated Ralphs' Carpeting for many years. Dad loved where he was living and especially valued the coffee crowd every morning and the card games in the afternoons- he had such wonderful things to say about his life in that fun community. We want to thank special granddaughter Rebecca for helping her grandpa these past couple of years-he was so thankful. Also to Larry who really kept our father going and got him out and about. Many thanks to special friends Adelle and Donna for their visits; and to good friend Rose. No services at his request. In his honor, do a simple kindness for a fellow being- either the 2 legged or 4 legged kind.

