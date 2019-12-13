Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RAMEZ S. FARAG. View Sign Service Information Einan's Funeral Home, Inc. 915 By-Pass Highway Richland , WA 99352 (509)-943-1114 Funeral service 11:00 AM Richland Church of the Nazarene Send Flowers Obituary

RAMEZ S. FARAG Einan's at Sunset Ramez S. Farag, 43, a resident of Kennewick, WA passed away on Monday, December 9th, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 am, Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Richland Church of the Nazarene. Interment will follow at Sunset Gardens, 915 Bypass Highway in Richland. Ramez was born on July 14, 1976 in Moses Lake, WA. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Central Washington University and began his career in 1998 in Grandview, WA. In 2002, he met his soon-to-be wife, Heather. Ramez became a CPA in 2003 serving clients and organizations professionally and personally. He later started his own accounting company, Farag Accounting Services, in 2014. Most of all, Ramez loved spending time with his family. He was a child-at-heart and his children will always be his greatest delight. He enjoyed snorkeling, swimming in the ocean, and visiting art galleries on family trips to Maui. Ramez's interests included sports, camping, jet skiing, and kayaking. Above all, Ramez loved the Lord, his family, and his church. Ramez is survived by his wife Heather and their children, Hunter and Rihana; his mother, Vivian Farag; his sister Sonia and her husband Steve Harold; his brothers, Sharif and Tony. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Hollie, and her husband, Brian Lindner; his brother-in-law, Chad, and his wife, Jennifer; his nephews Brandon Harold, Dalton and Blake Lindner and his niece Kylene Harold along with many uncles and aunts. He was preceded in death by his father, Souly Farag and mother-in-law, Carolyn Larson. In lieu of flowers, you may give to the Richland Nazarene Church Memorial Fund in Ramez Farag's name. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

RAMEZ S. FARAG Einan's at Sunset Ramez S. Farag, 43, a resident of Kennewick, WA passed away on Monday, December 9th, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 am, Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Richland Church of the Nazarene. Interment will follow at Sunset Gardens, 915 Bypass Highway in Richland. Ramez was born on July 14, 1976 in Moses Lake, WA. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Central Washington University and began his career in 1998 in Grandview, WA. In 2002, he met his soon-to-be wife, Heather. Ramez became a CPA in 2003 serving clients and organizations professionally and personally. He later started his own accounting company, Farag Accounting Services, in 2014. Most of all, Ramez loved spending time with his family. He was a child-at-heart and his children will always be his greatest delight. He enjoyed snorkeling, swimming in the ocean, and visiting art galleries on family trips to Maui. Ramez's interests included sports, camping, jet skiing, and kayaking. Above all, Ramez loved the Lord, his family, and his church. Ramez is survived by his wife Heather and their children, Hunter and Rihana; his mother, Vivian Farag; his sister Sonia and her husband Steve Harold; his brothers, Sharif and Tony. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Hollie, and her husband, Brian Lindner; his brother-in-law, Chad, and his wife, Jennifer; his nephews Brandon Harold, Dalton and Blake Lindner and his niece Kylene Harold along with many uncles and aunts. He was preceded in death by his father, Souly Farag and mother-in-law, Carolyn Larson. In lieu of flowers, you may give to the Richland Nazarene Church Memorial Fund in Ramez Farag's name. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close