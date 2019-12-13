RAMEZ S. FARAG Einan's at Sunset Ramez S. Farag, 43, a resident of Kennewick, WA passed away on Monday, December 9th, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 am, Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Richland Church of the Nazarene. Interment will follow at Sunset Gardens, 915 Bypass Highway in Richland. Ramez was born on July 14, 1976 in Moses Lake, WA. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Central Washington University and began his career in 1998 in Grandview, WA. In 2002, he met his soon-to-be wife, Heather. Ramez became a CPA in 2003 serving clients and organizations professionally and personally. He later started his own accounting company, Farag Accounting Services, in 2014. Most of all, Ramez loved spending time with his family. He was a child-at-heart and his children will always be his greatest delight. He enjoyed snorkeling, swimming in the ocean, and visiting art galleries on family trips to Maui. Ramez's interests included sports, camping, jet skiing, and kayaking. Above all, Ramez loved the Lord, his family, and his church. Ramez is survived by his wife Heather and their children, Hunter and Rihana; his mother, Vivian Farag; his sister Sonia and her husband Steve Harold; his brothers, Sharif and Tony. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Hollie, and her husband, Brian Lindner; his brother-in-law, Chad, and his wife, Jennifer; his nephews Brandon Harold, Dalton and Blake Lindner and his niece Kylene Harold along with many uncles and aunts. He was preceded in death by his father, Souly Farag and mother-in-law, Carolyn Larson. In lieu of flowers, you may give to the Richland Nazarene Church Memorial Fund in Ramez Farag's name. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 13, 2019