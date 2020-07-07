RAMON JUAN MENCHACA JR Mueller's Greenlee On Saturday June 27, 2020 the Menchaca family lost an important piece of their flag, Ramon Juan Menchaca, Jr. Ramon was born on August 3, 1966 in Walla Walla, WA. His family relocated to the Tri-Cities where he spent the majority of his life. Ramon graduated from Pasco High School in 1984. Right out of high school, he decided to move to Oregon to attend Portland State University where he received his Associates degree in business. He later found his niche in helping families finance their dream homes. Anyone who knows Ramon knows the most important thing in his life was his two children. He loves his Pride and Joy more than words could ever express. Ramon is survived by his mother Oralia (Lali), two daughters Sierra and Jade, and brother Rene. He is preceded in death by his father Ramon Sr. His undeniable love and devotion for his family will live on forever.



