Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RAMONA HUTCHINSON. View Sign Service Information Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary & Monuments 610 N Maple St Russell , KS 67665 (785)-483-2212 Celebration of Life 10:30 AM Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary & Monuments 610 N Maple St Russell , KS 67665 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MONA (BAUMAN) HUTCHINSON Mona (Bauman) Hutchinson, 78, of Russell, Kansas, died on Monday, November 04, 2019, at the Russell Regional Hospital in Russell, Kansas. Ramona was born on January 27, 1941, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Phillip and Ruth (Schooling) Lopez. She grew up in Waldo, Kansas, and graduated from Waldo High School in the class of 1959. After high school, she attended the University of Kansas and graduated in 1963, with a bachelor's degree in Latin American Studies and Spanish. She was united in marriage to Ralph Bauman in June of 1963, and from this union Ramona and Ralph were blessed with a son Marc. She lived most of her life in Washington State and worked as an administrative assistant for over 20 years with Battelle Pacific Northwest National Laboratories. Ramona found love a second time and was united in marriage to Thomas J. Hutchinson on December 20, 2007. She was a longtime member of the Bible Baptist Church in Russell. She enjoyed playing the piano starting with lessons in Osborne. She accompanied vocal groups in school, played for churches and individuals. Also, Ramona enjoyed the outdoors, her cats and was a big University of Kansas sports fan. She loved being Grandma Mona to her grandkids James and Emma, playing with them when they were young, watching them while their parents traveled, and attending their activities as the distance allowed. Surviving family include her mother Ruth Elder of Russell, Kansas; brother Carlos Lopez and wife Barbara of Clarkesville, Georgia; son Marc Bauman and wife Lisa of Kirkland, Washington; grandchildren Emma and James Bauman; stepchildren Sheryl and Steven Corn of Great Bend, Kansas; Randle Hutchinson and wife Stephanie of Falun, Kansas and Bruce Hutchinson and wife Angela of Kansas City, Missouri; 10 step grand- children and many step great grandchildren. Ramona is also survived by an aunt, cousins half-siblings and many Baumans. She was preceded in death by her father. A celebration of Ramona's life will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas with Pastor Dale Lane officiating. Burial will be in Grand Center Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. on Monday, November 11, 2019, at the mortuary with family greeting guests from 4 P.M. to 6 P.M. Monday evening. Memorials may be given to the Bible Baptist Church of Russell, Kansas and can be sent in care of the mortuary. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.

MONA (BAUMAN) HUTCHINSON Mona (Bauman) Hutchinson, 78, of Russell, Kansas, died on Monday, November 04, 2019, at the Russell Regional Hospital in Russell, Kansas. Ramona was born on January 27, 1941, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Phillip and Ruth (Schooling) Lopez. She grew up in Waldo, Kansas, and graduated from Waldo High School in the class of 1959. After high school, she attended the University of Kansas and graduated in 1963, with a bachelor's degree in Latin American Studies and Spanish. She was united in marriage to Ralph Bauman in June of 1963, and from this union Ramona and Ralph were blessed with a son Marc. She lived most of her life in Washington State and worked as an administrative assistant for over 20 years with Battelle Pacific Northwest National Laboratories. Ramona found love a second time and was united in marriage to Thomas J. Hutchinson on December 20, 2007. She was a longtime member of the Bible Baptist Church in Russell. She enjoyed playing the piano starting with lessons in Osborne. She accompanied vocal groups in school, played for churches and individuals. Also, Ramona enjoyed the outdoors, her cats and was a big University of Kansas sports fan. She loved being Grandma Mona to her grandkids James and Emma, playing with them when they were young, watching them while their parents traveled, and attending their activities as the distance allowed. Surviving family include her mother Ruth Elder of Russell, Kansas; brother Carlos Lopez and wife Barbara of Clarkesville, Georgia; son Marc Bauman and wife Lisa of Kirkland, Washington; grandchildren Emma and James Bauman; stepchildren Sheryl and Steven Corn of Great Bend, Kansas; Randle Hutchinson and wife Stephanie of Falun, Kansas and Bruce Hutchinson and wife Angela of Kansas City, Missouri; 10 step grand- children and many step great grandchildren. Ramona is also survived by an aunt, cousins half-siblings and many Baumans. She was preceded in death by her father. A celebration of Ramona's life will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas with Pastor Dale Lane officiating. Burial will be in Grand Center Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. on Monday, November 11, 2019, at the mortuary with family greeting guests from 4 P.M. to 6 P.M. Monday evening. Memorials may be given to the Bible Baptist Church of Russell, Kansas and can be sent in care of the mortuary. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas is in charge of the funeral service arrangements. Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close