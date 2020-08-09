1/
Randall Stathopulos
RANDALL NICHOLAS STATHOPULOS Columbia Memorial Chapel Nick Stathopulos, 77, of Pasco, passed away on July 23, 2020. Nick was born April 28, 1943, in Ontario, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 75 years. He was beloved by his parents, brother, and a large family of aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents, and friends. He was known for his exuberant spirit and would often say, "I'm so happy!" Nick was a faithful member of Richland Church of the Nazarene and would set his Bible out each Saturday night with money for the offering. He loved his job at Columbia Industries and retired after more than 40 years. Two high points of his life were being named "Columbia Industries participant of the year," and being CEO for a day after 40 years of employment, where he dressed up in his suit and visited customers. Nick was a fan of the Seattle Mariners, the Seahawks, the Richland Bombers, Tri-City Dust Devils and Tri-City Americans. He loved camping with his family and friends at Packwood, where he enjoyed riding a bike and sitting around the campfire with a can of soda. Nick was born with Fragile X. He lived with his parents until he was 60, when he and his brother moved into a group home, something he had always wanted to do. Nick was preceded in death by his parents Randy and Pearl Stathopulos. He is survived by his brother Tom and numerous aunts, cousins and friends. Nick was interred at Columbia Memorial Gardens.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Columbia Memorial Chapel
224 S 24Th Ave
Pasco, WA 99301
(509) 547-4212
