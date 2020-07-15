RAY "RUSTY" BURNETT Prosser Funeral Home Ray "Rusty" Russell Burnett, age 63, entered into rest on July 4, 2020 at his home in Kennewick. He was born on October 29, 1956 in Hillsboro, Oregon to Edward and Bernita (Dillon) Burnett. Rusty was raised and educated in Prosser, Washington and graduated from Prosser High School with the Class of 75. After graduation he worked as a parts man for Napa in Prosser for twenty two years. He then worked as a car mechanic and worked for Open Hearth in Montana until becoming disabled after four years. Rusty was preceded in death by his parents, his twin brother Roy Randal "Randy" Burnett and his sister Marcy Burnett. He is survived by his best friend and mother of his children, Candi Mason of Kennewick. Children include Melissa Burnett of Kennewick, Jeston (Kelly) Burnett of Spokane and Kelsey (Kyle) Magill of Kennewick; and seven grandchildren, Colton, Makiyah, Mikynzi, Andrew, Cayleigh, Ryan and Gauge. He is also survived by his sisters, Nancy (Vic) Hoefer of Kennewick, Patti (Richard) Underwood of Lostine, Oregon, Edie Howell and Kritter Huske of Benton City; his brothers, Doug (Patty) Burnett of West Richland, Jerry (Anne) Burnett of Tacoma, David Burnett and partner, Greg Asher of Portland, Brian (Cindy) Burnett of Benton City, Joey (Hortencia) of Gladstone, Oregon, Ryan "Reb" (Norma) Burnett of Prosser and Mark (Melinda) Burnett of Kansas City, Missouri along with his many nieces and nephews. Rusty's favorite pastime was spending time with his family; most of all his grandchildren. In his younger years he used to race outboard hydroplanes; more recently he has been assisting on his son's hydroplane team as a pit crewman. He also had a passion for writing poetry, and music. The family will celebrate his life at a later date. You may leave a message for the family at www.Prosserfuneralhome.com