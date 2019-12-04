RUSSELL RAY COATS 03/22/1950 12/01/2019 Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Russell Ray Coats was born March 22, 1950 to Donald and Betty Coats in Grand Island, Nebraska. His family moved to Kennewick, Washington when Russ was 7 years old. Russ retired a journeyman lineman from Benton County Public Utility District in 2000. He worked construction off and on for I.B.E.W 77 as late as December, 2018. Russ was preceded in death by his parents and his little sister Kathy Coats. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Deborah Dee Coats and daughters, Angie Maplethorpe (Cory) and Heather Coats; grandchildren, James Teeters (Ariel), Haliee Teeters, Nakia Fallecker (Jarrod); sisters, Karen Zett (Don), Diane Stultz (Steve) father-in-law Jim Deines, brother-in-law Mike Deines, sister-in-law Lori Arel (Ed) and numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:00am at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home, 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick, Washington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chaplaincy Hospice. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 4, 2019