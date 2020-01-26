Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RAY ESTY. View Sign Service Information Einan's Funeral Home, Inc. 915 By-Pass Highway Richland , WA 99352 (509)-943-1114 Send Flowers Obituary

RAY ESTY Einan's at Sunset Raymond John "Ray" Esty, 88, passed away on December 10th, 2019, in Mesa, Arizona. He was born in Providence, Rhode Island on April 19, 1931 to Ruth Keeling, and was adopted at age 5 by Albert "Bud" Esty. Bud taught Ray the skills of carpentry and cabinet making, which was always a hobby of his, and sometimes an income too. Many home improvements in the Richland area were made by him during the 50 years he was a resident here. Ray served our country during the Korean War as an Army Military Policeman ('49-'52). In 1951 he married Betty Brewer while stationed at Camp Hanford, Washington, and together raised their four children in Richland. Ray proudly worked his way through the ranks of the Richland Fire Department, and retired as a Battalion Chief ('53-'75). After Betty passed away, he moved to Arizona where he loved the warm weather and the golfing. It was there that he met and married his second wife, Margie Omey. Ray is survived by his wife Margie, his children Sue (Tom) Cornell, Cindy (Bobby) Nicholson, John Esty, and Amy (Ross) Carrigan, five grandchildren (Jimmy and Joe Roberts, Amber, Cody and Jake Carrigan), and three great granddaughters. He also had a special relationship with Margie's family, especially her sons, Mick (Sue), Rick and Doug Leigh. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 pm on April 18, 2020 at "Sunset Gardens" in Richland, Washington. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ray's name to a local animal shelter. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

