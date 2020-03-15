Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Harrison. View Sign Service Information Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory 540 E. Sunset Way Issaquah , WA 98027 (425)-392-6444 Send Flowers Obituary

RAY HARRISON Ray W. Harrison passed away March 3, 2020 at age 100 in Snoqualmie Washington. Ray was born to William and Fannie Harrison on March 19, 1919 in a little homestead in Douglas County, Washington. He grew up in Nespelem along with his two older brothers Claude and Charles and his little sister Nell. The family had a hay farm, raised cattle and for a time ran a restaurant and pool hall. Ray graduated from Nespelem High School in 1937. In 1938 he met his future wife Thelma Halsey when they were teenagers, and they later married in 1944. After graduation he worked on the Grand Coulee Dam project, helping construct the spillway gates. Then in the early 1940's Ray and Thelma moved to Portland Oregon where he worked as a welder for the Oregon Shipbuilding Corp. to help with the war effort. Ray then joined the U.S. Navy, serving on the U.S.S. Lake Champlain as an original crew member during World War II. Following the war, Ray and Thelma and their only child Gayle moved to Pullman where he enrolled at Washington State University. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. They made lifelong friends in Pullman and he was a proud Cougar alumni for the rest of his life. Through the 1950's his little family lived in Kellogg Idaho where Ray worked for the Bunker Hill Mining Complex and also Convair-Astronautics. This was an idyllic time for the three of them. In 1961 the Harrison family moved to Richland where Ray began working at the Hanford Nuclear Site. He worked for the J.A. Jones Co. as a project engineer and retired from Hanford in 1986 after 25 years. During his decades in Richland Thelma and Ray also owned and operated the laundromat in the Uptown Shopping Center. This business took up a great deal of his time for 27 years. Mr. Harrison was an active member of his community. He belonged to the "Kappa Bullas" fraternity while at WSU and later the Masons and Shriners Organizations. When he was in his early 80's he went back to school to get his Master Gardener certification. After Ray retired he traveled extensively with his longtime girlfriend Betty Hanlon. They went on many adventures together, including Australia/ New Zealand, Spain, Portugal, England, Morocco and much more. They also enjoyed square dancing, camping and Astronomy Club. Ray was preceded in death by his wife Thelma Helen Harrison in 1979 and his only child Gayle Marie Saran in 2017. After the death of his daughter he wanted to be near his grandkids. We then moved him close to us and saw him numerous times a week for the last 16 months of his life. Ray is survived by his granddaughter Jennifer Jones Waller, grandson-in-law Jason Waller, and great grandsons Truman America Jones Waller and Griffin Ray Waller of Snoqualmie, WA. Also survived by his son-in-law Michael Saran of Richland, WA and numerous nieces and nephews. My family and I would like to thank his loving and attentive friends in the Tri-Cities whom he adored spending time with. Burial was at Spring Canyon Cemetery near Grand Coulee. Private graveside gathering planned for early summer. Please sign the online guestbook at

