RAY W. NIERMAN Ray W. Nierman, 98, a Kennewick resident died March 2, 2020 with his loving wife by his side at Parkview Estates in Kennewick, Washington. Ray was born January 13, 1922 in Aberdeen, South Dakota to Anna and Will Nierman. From an early age, he had a strong sense of self-determination and accountability. He graduated from Wenatchee High School and went on to study Hospital Administration at Wenatchee Business College. Upon graduation, Ray worked for Remington Arms-E.I. Dupont and Equitable Life Assurance Society. He went on to be Director of Finance at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland. Then he was Director of Finance for two hospitals simultaneously, Whidbey Island Hospital and Anacortes Hospital. During those same years he had the honor of serving as President of the Washington State Hospital Association. Ray moved east where he was employed as Director of Finance at Franklin Hospital in Franklin, New Hampshire, then Director of Finance at Newburgh Hospital in Newburgh, New York. He ultimately retired as Chief Financial Officer for the Penobscot Bay Medical Center in Rockland, Maine. Ray and his wife, Mille, retired to Sun City, Arizona. His interests and hobbies included travel, playing the organ and he was an accomplished harmonica player. He loved playing pool and golf. He was an avid reader and his thirst for knowledge of different subjects was insatiable. Ray was a member of the Sequim Elks Lodge #2642. He and his wife, Mille, were members of the Rambling Rovers Travel Club. He attended Richland Lutheran Church where he served as usher and greeter. Ray is survived by his wife, Mildred (Mille); his daughter Cheryl and her husband Anthony Marelli of Harker Heights, Texas; his son Stephen, Los Angeles, CA; three grandchildren, Gina, Erin and Kyla; two great grandchildren, Vanessa and Damon; several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his wife's children, Shari (Johnson) Vines and husband Dave Vines, Loveland, CO; Brian and wife Cynthia Johnson, Kennewick, WA; their children Benjamin and wife Megan of Kennewick, WA; Samuel and wife Shannon of Wenatchee, WA; Rachel of Seattle, WA; along with great grandsons, Tate, Dean and Rogan. Ray was predeceased by his parents, brothers Wallace and Fred Nierman, sisters Hazel Wiltfang and Olive Lane. A funeral service will be held at Richland Lutheran Church, 901 Van Giesen, Richland, WA on Tuesday, March 10 at 2:00 p.m. At Ray's request, in lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Good News Media Ministry at the address listed for Richland Lutheran Church. The family wishes to thank the staff at Parkview Estates for their outstanding care and support.

