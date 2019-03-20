Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RAYMA L. MCLEAN. View Sign

RAYMA L. MCLEAN 3/11/47-3/15/19 Rayma McLean was born in Pasco, Washington on March 11, 1947 to Ray and Lucille Bailie of Mesa, Washington. She spent a happy childhood on the family farm and attended Mesa Elementary and Connell High School where she was crowned Miss Connell. She maintained her crown as Miss CWC while attending Central Washington College. She married Phillip McLean in 1968. The couple settled in Moses Lake where they made a home, raised a family and ran a successful farm together for the next 50 years. Her spirit for helping was one of her most enduring qualities. During her years in Moses Lake, Rayma became a vibrant contributor to her community. She was passionate and deeply committed to organizations like PEO (Women helping Women), Compassion International, her church, school fundraisers, and much more. She was always willing to help, and she did so with skill, patience, kindness and a happy heart. Rayma found joy in baking and gardening and was talented at both. We will miss her "Rayma rolls" and beautiful spring flower pots. Her family will continue to be warmed by fond memories of ginger bread houses, warm pies cooling on the counter, a comforting casserole after a sports practice, colorful flowers painting the back porch and lovely planter baskets perfect for tucking away an Easter egg or two. Rayma is preceded in death by her parents Ray and Lucille. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Phillip McLean; her sons, Jason McLean (Cami), Moses Lake, and Aaron McLean (Darby), Spokane; her daughter, Jenny Nighswonger (Dan), Moses Lake; her brother, Manton Bailie (Patti), Mesa, and Sister in-law Phyllis Jess (Tom), Wenatchee. She is also survived by six grandchildren (Evan, Mia, Sydney, Addison, Nash and Drayson) as well as numerous extended family members and dear friends. Memorial Services will be held on Friday, March 22nd at 11:00am in the Moses Lake Presbyterian Church (1142 Ivy Ave, Moses Lake). A luncheon will immediately follow. Viewing will be available Thursday March 21st, from 6:00-8:00pm at Kayser's Chapel (831 S. Pioneer Way, Moses Lake) In lieu of flowers, Rayma's family asks that you consider a donation in her name to the Deacons Fund at Moses Lake Presbyterian Church or to Assured Home Hospice of Moses Lake.

