RAYMOND ALLEN TURNER Raymond Allen Turner, 78, died June 30 of heart failure. He was born July 1, 1941 in Grand Junction, CO where he grew up farming and riding horses with the Turner and Bryant families. At age 19 he moved to Yakima where he lived most of his life. He married Catherine Heintz in January 1981 which led to a blended family of eight children, five from Ray's previous marriage to Carol Stolp, and three from Cathy's previous marriage. He spent decades in law enforcement starting with Yakima Police Dept and retiring as a Yakima County Sheriff's deputy. They moved to Kennewick in 2017. They were active members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He is preceded in death by his parents Eddie and Mable. He is survived by his wife Cathy, brother Bernie (Kathy), children Judi Westover, Pam Sargent (Jay), Bobbi Lee (Jonathan), Ron (Danielle), Rich, Rob Roettger (Esther), Jennifer Fanning (Dave), Mike Roettger, their combined 33 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial will be held at a later date. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com
.