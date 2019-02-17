RAYMOND DE BELL October 1, 1942 February 8, 2019, Richland, WA Einan's at Sunset Ray will be eternally missed by family and friends. His love, kindness, and caring spirit will be carried forever in the hearts of his loved ones. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 23rd at 11 am at Einan's at Sunset Funeral Home. No dress code come as you are. No flowers please. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on Feb. 17, 2019