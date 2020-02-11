Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Dickinson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RAYMOND DICKINSON Raymond "Bud" Earl Dickinson passed away in his Corvallis, Oregon home on January 31, 2020. Bud was born in Corvallis on January 17, 1926, the son of Clifford and Mildred Strunk Dickinson. When Bud was a small boy, the family moved to Camas, Washington, where Bud attended school. When Bud was 15, he stretched the truth about his age and signed up to serve in WWII. He was caught and sent home until he could enlist at age 17 in June 1943. His Navy service on aviation fuel supply tankers took him all over the South Pacific and Middle East during three years of WWII. He was discharged on Valentine's Day, 1947, and returned to Camas where he worked at a lumber mill. He was a guest at a friend's wedding and was so smitten with one of the bridesmaids, he went through the reception line twice to meet her. It worked. He and Arlie Campbell were married on July 2, 1954. They moved to Portland, Oregon, where their family grew to include three children Carol, Richard, and Scott. In 1965, the family moved to Connell, Washington, where Bud joined his brother-in-law's business of building houses. Bud also built the family home where he lived for 45 years. Bud eventually was employed for 20 years by Haskins Construction Company building grain storage facilities throughout the northwest; he retired in the early 90s. Bud enjoyed making wood furniture and cabinets for Connell friends and organizations. Bud and Arlie enjoyed meandering road trips, often traveling hours to get a hamburger or visit family. They cheered for the Mariners, and after Bud moved to Corvallis, he was a Beaver sports fan. Bud loved Louis L'Amour books and old western movies. His real love was woodworking and making furniture. Arlie passed away in 2007; Bud moved to Corvallis in 2011 where he enjoyed visits to the ocean and exploring the area where his ancestors lived. Bud is survived by his children: Carol Dickinson, Seattle, Washington; Richard Dickinson, West Richland, Washington; and Scott Dickinson, Corvallis, Oregon; two daughters-in-law Lynn Dickinson and Laurie Sheriff; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Mildred Dickinson; wife, Arlie Dickinson; brother, Glenn Dickinson; and sister, Gloria Kludt. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

