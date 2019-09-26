Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RAYMOND EDGAR SADLER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RAYMOND EDGAR SADLER January 30, 1931 September 8, 2019 Ray Sadler gave his family firm direction about his obituary three days before his death. "Do not make me look like a saint, because I was not." (It was just like him to be bossy to the end). Given that direction, here is the reality about Ray. Get beyond the initial impression of gruff, grouchy, and bossy, and you found a man with a genuine heart of gold and a very generous spirit. Many simply describe him as "quite a character" and that best encompasses the many facets of his personality. Whether saint (sorry, Dad) or character; Ray Sadler was a man loved by friends and family alike. Ray was born in Pennsylvania and spent his early years there and in West Virginia with parents Viola and Glenn Sadler. The family then moved to Kennewick so his dad could begin work at the Hanford Site. Restless throughout his youth, Ray enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17 and spent the next six years travelling the world and serving his country. On his discharge in 1953, Ray returned to the Tri-Cities and began his own working career on the Hanford Site, a place he would remain employed until his retirement in 1993. October 1955 was a pivotal time in Ray's life--he was introduced to a beauty named Donna Dyer. They were married eight months later and welcomed daughters Susan in 1957 and Tami in 1959. Ray and Donna were married for 50 years until her passing in 2007. Left on his own, Ray filled his time with golfing at the West Richland Golf Course; annual fishing trips to Long Lake with long-time friends Wally, Donny, George, and others; cheering on the Seahawks; and playing cribbage at The Hut. It was there that he met Lynn Kreider, the woman who would become his everything for the remainder of his years. The two of them traveled, played cribbage, and moved through daily life in a routine that suited them both. This routine included Ray playing poker with family and friends at Joker's Casino in Richland, something he enjoyed very much over the past five years. A bonus of his relationship with Lynn was the presence of Lynn's family in Ray's life--they embraced him as one of their own. Ray is survived by daughters Susan Glover (Greg) and Tami Sadler (Jim Lindsay); grandchildren Ashley Lindsay (Geoff Shipley), Nicklas Lindsay; and James Lindsay; and greatgrandchildren Sawyer, Merrick, Maguire, and Page Shipley. Ray is also survived by Lynn Kreider and her family, including Janelle and Herbie Zunker; Dani and Hunter Toews, Daniel Toews, and Dalylah-Rose Toews; Derek DeLeon; Tyron and Paula Kreider, Tyron Kreider, and Zachary Kreider. An informal Memorial Celebration and Luncheon will be held for Ray on September 28, 2019, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at Events at Sunset located at 915 Bypass Highway, Richland, WA. Please join us in remembering and celebrating a life well-lived. Memorial contributions in Ray's name may be made to the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission or to .

RAYMOND EDGAR SADLER January 30, 1931 September 8, 2019 Ray Sadler gave his family firm direction about his obituary three days before his death. "Do not make me look like a saint, because I was not." (It was just like him to be bossy to the end). Given that direction, here is the reality about Ray. Get beyond the initial impression of gruff, grouchy, and bossy, and you found a man with a genuine heart of gold and a very generous spirit. Many simply describe him as "quite a character" and that best encompasses the many facets of his personality. Whether saint (sorry, Dad) or character; Ray Sadler was a man loved by friends and family alike. Ray was born in Pennsylvania and spent his early years there and in West Virginia with parents Viola and Glenn Sadler. The family then moved to Kennewick so his dad could begin work at the Hanford Site. Restless throughout his youth, Ray enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17 and spent the next six years travelling the world and serving his country. On his discharge in 1953, Ray returned to the Tri-Cities and began his own working career on the Hanford Site, a place he would remain employed until his retirement in 1993. October 1955 was a pivotal time in Ray's life--he was introduced to a beauty named Donna Dyer. They were married eight months later and welcomed daughters Susan in 1957 and Tami in 1959. Ray and Donna were married for 50 years until her passing in 2007. Left on his own, Ray filled his time with golfing at the West Richland Golf Course; annual fishing trips to Long Lake with long-time friends Wally, Donny, George, and others; cheering on the Seahawks; and playing cribbage at The Hut. It was there that he met Lynn Kreider, the woman who would become his everything for the remainder of his years. The two of them traveled, played cribbage, and moved through daily life in a routine that suited them both. This routine included Ray playing poker with family and friends at Joker's Casino in Richland, something he enjoyed very much over the past five years. A bonus of his relationship with Lynn was the presence of Lynn's family in Ray's life--they embraced him as one of their own. Ray is survived by daughters Susan Glover (Greg) and Tami Sadler (Jim Lindsay); grandchildren Ashley Lindsay (Geoff Shipley), Nicklas Lindsay; and James Lindsay; and greatgrandchildren Sawyer, Merrick, Maguire, and Page Shipley. Ray is also survived by Lynn Kreider and her family, including Janelle and Herbie Zunker; Dani and Hunter Toews, Daniel Toews, and Dalylah-Rose Toews; Derek DeLeon; Tyron and Paula Kreider, Tyron Kreider, and Zachary Kreider. An informal Memorial Celebration and Luncheon will be held for Ray on September 28, 2019, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at Events at Sunset located at 915 Bypass Highway, Richland, WA. Please join us in remembering and celebrating a life well-lived. Memorial contributions in Ray's name may be made to the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission or to . Published in Tri-City Herald on Sept. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.