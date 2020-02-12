Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Hoffmann. View Sign Service Information Hillcrest Memorial Center: 9353 W. Clearwater Ave. Kennewick , WA 99336 (509)-737-9717 Memorial service 11:00 AM All Saints' Episcopal Church 1322 Kimball Ave. Richland , WA View Map Burial 2:00 PM Desert Lawn Memorial Park 1401 S Union St Kennewick , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

RAYMOND EUGENE HOFFMANN Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation - Kennewick Raymond Eugene Hoffmann, 86, of Kennewick, Washington, died peacefully at home surrounded by loving family on February 2, 2020. Ray was born in Emmetsburg, Iowa on June 23, 1933 to Randall Hoffmann and Cleone Albright Hoffmann. Ray attended schools in Emmetsburg where he participated in music and sports. Ray attended Iowa State College (University) where notably he set low hurdles records in track. Ray and Janet Noll were married during this time. They became parents to Randy, Heather and Mark. As soon as Ray received his B.S. in Industrial Arts education in 1955, he joined the US Air Force where he trained to be a jet pilot. After 3 years in Germany, he became a helicopter pilot and served in Thailand and Vietnam during the war. He survived a helicopter crash in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1971 with the rank of major. Subsequently, Ray received an M.A. in Education Administration and became a school administrator in Montana, Idaho and finally in Washington State. Following his divorce, Ray married Marcia Staeger (Seattle, WA) in 1981. When they moved to Kennewick, Ray became certified as a financial counselor and assisted his clients until he retired in 2000. Ray volunteered his services in many charitable ways. He was a member of the Kennewick Lions Club, where he was a past president and served as treasurer for many years. Ray attended All Saints' Episcopal Church in Richland, WA where he regularly gave of his time, singing in the choir, attending diocesan events and taking on the huge task (with a friend) of remodeling the church kitchen. Ray's family meant everything to him, and he meant everything to his family. He was a faithful father, uncle and grandfather always interested in whatever was happening in the lives of his family. He attended many of the sports events, concerts and plays in which family members participated. His favorite time of the year was Thanksgiving when family members would gather at the Hoffmann home in Kennewick. Ray was predeceased by his parents and siblings Randy, Carolyn and Bob, and his daughter Heather. Ray is survived by Marcia Hoffmann of Kennewick, WA, his wife of 38 years; sons Randy (Margo) of Coquitlam, BC, Canada and Mark (Cheryl) of Clarkston, WA; son-in-law Paul Stone of Christmas Valley, OR; step-daughters Laura Staeger of Shoreline, WA, Jill Bridge of Beaverton, OR, and Terri Staeger of Tacoma, WA; and grandchildren Jeremy (Lisa) Tschetter; Tristan Hoffmann; Cody Stone; Joseph Stone; Kendrick (Colby) Haigh; Catie Hoffmann; Nathanael (Elizabeth) Hoffmann; and Robert (Chelsea) Bridge. A memorial service will be held at All Saints' Episcopal Church (1322 Kimball Ave., Richland, WA, 99354) at 11am on February 15, 2020. Following the service will be a reception at the church. After the reception there will be a military burial service at the Desert Lawn Memorial Park, 1401 S Union St, Kennewick, WA at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Kennewick Lions Club, P.O. Box 7043, Kennewick, WA, 99336, or All Saints' Episcopal Church. For online condolences visit

