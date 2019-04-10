Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RAYMOND JOSEPH. View Sign

RAYMOND JOSEPH Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home On Saturday, April 6, 2019, Raymond Joseph, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at age 82. Ray was born September 25, 1936 in Walla Walla, Washington to Gabriel and Emily Joseph. Ray received his Bachelor degree in Business from the University of Washington in 1960. On June 25, 1961 he married the love of his life, Lilia Farah. They raised three children, Craig, Cami and Shawn. His profession was human resource management. Ray had a passion for sports and especially his beloved Washington Huskies football team. In addition, he faithfully supported the Seahawks and Mariners over the years. Ray loved being surrounded by his children and grandchildren, especially during the holidays. Ray was preceded in death by his parents and his two sisters, Eva and Beverly. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Lilia; brother Gabe; children Craig (Leslie), Cami (Ed Cleaver) and Shawn (Rheannon); seven grandchildren; Lauren, Alexandria, Tony, Marcus, Chase, Jadyn, and Cobren; several cousins; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held Saturday, April 13th, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Kennewick, Washington at 1 o'clock pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Joseph Parish or . The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral

1401 S. Union St.

Kennewick , WA 99338

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.