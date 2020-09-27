Raymond Scott Engelhard
July 14, 1964 - September 19, 2020
Spokane, Washington - Raymond Scott Engelhard was born in 1964 to David and Sandra Engelhard. Scott lived in Spokane until 1968 when his family moved to Connell, Washington. Scott attended North Franklin Schools k-12 where he played football and was Connell High School ASB President his senior year. He was a lifelong CHS football fan attending as many games as possible, especially playoff games. He was a proud member of the fan base at the Tacoma Dome in 2011 as Connell won the State Championship. Scott's college degree was from Eastern Washington University in Urban and Regional Planning. After a short stint in Benton County he had a 30 year career with the Spokane County Engineers. He had numerous co-workers and friends with the many jobs and assignments he handled. Scott was loving, compassionate, and generous. When there was a need, he was there to help. He was a member of Saint Peter's Parish in Spokane where he ushered and volunteered as needed. Scott was diagnosed with incurable Multiple Myeloma (plasma cell cancer) in 2011. He bravely battled the disease until the time of his death. Scott, with grit and determination, quietly continued to work as late as July. He was private and had no need to burden his family and friends as his condition deteriorated. The last several weeks of his life were particularly difficult. When asked how he felt his answer was always 'oh, I'm okay'. One source of comfort was his two cats. He spent his last week at Sacred Heart Medical Center but could no long be treated. He was transferred to Hospice and died peacefully two days later September 19, 2020. Big thanks to the oncology nurses and staff on 7th South at Sacred Heart. After multiple lengthy visits he was known by them. Scott was preceded in death by his wife Patty and mother Sandra. He is survived by his father David, sister Stephanie Knutsen (Wade), niece Kendra (fiancé Tim), nephew Kyle (Kerista), and stepdaughter Elise. Scott's memorial will be announced and held at a later date. You may express your condolences online at: www.holycrossofspokane.org