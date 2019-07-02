RAYMOND "TOBY" TOTTEN Einan's at Sunset After 93 busy years, last Friday evening my dad, with his ticket in hand, boarded the 4:55 pm bus going non-stop to Heaven. Toby was born in Lansing, MI on March 21, 1926. He spent most of his childhood in Kansas. After graduating from high school, Toby was involved in the testing of B-29 Bombers as a civilian. That experience spawned a love for airplanes that lasted his entire life. Toby met the love of his life, Yvonne, in 1949, while working as a cab driver in Los Angeles. They were married shortly after and raised their two children. He was a pastor for over 30 years in Southern California. He also had a jail ministry in Orange County, CA. He touched so many lives. Toby was known as the "Chaplain with the tattoo". Toby is survived by, daughter, Kathlyn Srubek; grandson, Matt (Alexandria) Srubek; great-grand- children, Carter and Gabrielle; grand-daughter, Michelle (Andy) Counts; sister, Yvonne (Gene) Croyle; sister-in-law, Linda Reder and his nieces and nephews, Dale, Steve, Charlene, Jody, and Brian. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hazel and L.J.; his wife, Yvonne Reder-Totten; son, Michael Totten and his son-in-law Paul Srubek. Services will be held at Einan's at Sunset Funeral Home with viewing to start at 10 am followed by a graveside service at Sunset Gardens at 11 am tomorrow, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on July 2, 2019