REMIGIO CONTRERAS Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home On August 5, 2020 Remigio Contreras a beloved father, grandfather, and community member's soul entered into the eternal after life. He is survived by his wife Antonia and his children Arturo, Roselia, Pablo, Julian, Ramona, Remy, Letty, Mirna, Martha, Miguel and Lupe. Remigio was born in La Palmita located in the municipality of Tecalitlán in Jalisco, Mexico. He originally came to the United State via the Bracero Guest Worker Program and persevered many hardships via hard work, determination and perseverance in order to provide his family with the opportunity for a better life. He had a passion for music, dancing, fusion cooking, cracking jokes, playing cards, fixing automobiles, challenging his grandchildren to tongue twisters and raising his beloved goats. His empathy and compassion for others was unmatched as he looked out for people whether he knew them or not. Most importantly, Remigio constantly looked for opportunities to share his wisdoms with family and friends via his illustrative stories. He will be missed on Earth but never forgotten.



