Renae Marie Schick
July 17, 1961 - November 24, 2020
Pasco, Washington -
Renae Marie Schick of Pasco, Washington passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick, she was 59 years old. She was born in Roseburg, Oregon on July 17, 1961 to Charles and Beverly (McIntire) Schick.
Renae grew up in Pasco and graduated from Pasco High School in 1979. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Job's Daughters. While in Job's Daughter she was Honored Queen in 1977.
Renae was a very loving person and friend to many. She loved to bake, and many friends were the recipient of her delicious Christmas treats. No family gathering was complete without her deviled eggs.
Renae worked as a waitress and bartender at different establishments throughout the Tri-Cities where she was known for her quick wit, funny gestures and beautiful smile.
Renae is survived by her daughter Danielle Schick; son Darrien Simon; grandchildren AJ Brooks, Julius, Lilly, Cicely and Carolina Goe, Mia Cicero and Frank Bishop; parents Chuck and Bev Schick; siblings Ronda (Les) Szlavich, Carla (Dave) Whitaker, Caren (Alan) Heinze and David Schick; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, Chris Simon and her beloved cat Rameses.
A Celebration of Life is planned for July 17, 2021.
