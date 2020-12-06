1/1
Renae Marie Schick
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Renae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Renae Marie Schick
July 17, 1961 - November 24, 2020
Pasco, Washington -
Renae Marie Schick of Pasco, Washington passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick, she was 59 years old. She was born in Roseburg, Oregon on July 17, 1961 to Charles and Beverly (McIntire) Schick.
Renae grew up in Pasco and graduated from Pasco High School in 1979. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Job's Daughters. While in Job's Daughter she was Honored Queen in 1977.
Renae was a very loving person and friend to many. She loved to bake, and many friends were the recipient of her delicious Christmas treats. No family gathering was complete without her deviled eggs.
Renae worked as a waitress and bartender at different establishments throughout the Tri-Cities where she was known for her quick wit, funny gestures and beautiful smile.
Renae is survived by her daughter Danielle Schick; son Darrien Simon; grandchildren AJ Brooks, Julius, Lilly, Cicely and Carolina Goe, Mia Cicero and Frank Bishop; parents Chuck and Bev Schick; siblings Ronda (Les) Szlavich, Carla (Dave) Whitaker, Caren (Alan) Heinze and David Schick; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, Chris Simon and her beloved cat Rameses.
A Celebration of Life is planned for July 17, 2021.
Please sign her online guest book at www.Hillcrestfunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved