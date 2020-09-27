Rene' Snider

April 2, 1961 - September 18, 2020

Amarillo , Texas - Rene passed quietly on Friday the 18th. She is preceded in death by her mother (Dorothy Roscoe). She is survived by Father, Ralph Roscoe, brothers Rick, Mark and Scott Roscoe all of Colorado Springs, husband of 41 years Timothy (Amarillo), son Michael (Columbus Ohio) and daughter Tiffany Solomon (Cameron NC). Her ashes will be spread on Pikes Peak and her mother's grave In Colorado. Rene has always been a loving, giving person and her organs have been harvested and she now lives on through others. The family wishes to express thank you to all who have been so kind over the years.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store