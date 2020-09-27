1/1
Rene' Snider
1961 - 2020
Rene' Snider
April 2, 1961 - September 18, 2020
Amarillo , Texas - Rene passed quietly on Friday the 18th. She is preceded in death by her mother (Dorothy Roscoe). She is survived by Father, Ralph Roscoe, brothers Rick, Mark and Scott Roscoe all of Colorado Springs, husband of 41 years Timothy (Amarillo), son Michael (Columbus Ohio) and daughter Tiffany Solomon (Cameron NC). Her ashes will be spread on Pikes Peak and her mother's grave In Colorado. Rene has always been a loving, giving person and her organs have been harvested and she now lives on through others. The family wishes to express thank you to all who have been so kind over the years.


Published in Tri-City Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 25, 2020
May God bless your family in this time of sorrow.
Eric Alderson
Friend
