Reynaldo Brione

REYNALDO (REY) M. BRIONES Reynaldo (Rey) M. Briones, 59, our beloved brother, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend went to his Lord and Savior on Monday, June 15, 2020. Rey was born in Edinburg, Texas on February 9, 1961 to Prudencio Q. Briones and Soila M. Briones. He moved to Pasco, Washington in 1978. Rey was Dad's caretaker for the last 5 years and they were inseparable until Dad's passing in July 2019. Rey lived his life to its fullest and made many friends along the way. If somebody was in need of help, he was always there ready to help. Rey was preceded in death by his parents, brother Joe Palomarez and sister Consuelo Palomarez. He is survived by his daughters Monica Magana (Martin), Crystal, Sarah, son Jesse, sisters Amelia Lopez (Simon), Olivia Valadez (Noe), Gloria Cartagena, Aurora Rau, brothers Ricardo Briones (Jody), Prudencio (Rocky) Briones Jr. (Araceli), 4 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



