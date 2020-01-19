RICHARD ALLEN CARR Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home In loving memory of Richard Allen Carr. Born May 29, 1966 and passed away January 12, 2020 at the age 53 at home in Pasco. He was a caregiver for young men. Richard is preceded in death by his father Harvey W. Carr, Grandparents Hetrick, Grandparents Carr, brother Little Harvey and two cousins Larry Hetrick & Dave Carr. Survived by mother Phronsie Carr of Pasco, siblings, Michial Winfield (Laura) Carr of Covington, WA, Tina M. Miller of Kennewick, John Thomas (Faye) Carr of Kennewick, 6 nieces and nephews, 15 great nieces and nephews, and several aunts and uncles and cousins. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 19, 2020