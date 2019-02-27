Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD AMON "DICK" MUELLER. View Sign

RICHARD "DICK" AMON MUELLER Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Richard "Dick" Amon Mueller passed away February 23, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. He was born September 17, 1936 in Pasco, Washington to Benston Amon Mueller and D. Lois (Bailie) Mueller. Dick graduated from Kenn-ewick High School in 1954. He was a great athlete playing both football and basketball and running track. He attended Mississippi Southern on a basketball scholarship. He earned his bachelor's and teaching certificate from Washington State University. He earned a Master's Degree from Walla Walla University in guidance and counseling. Dick married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Bugbee, on May 19, 1956. Dick spent his career as a physical education teacher in area schools, retiring from the Pasco School District. He also coached track and scuba diving. Dick started the Mueller's Swim School in downtown Kennewick and later moved it out to Canal Drive. If you took swim lessons in the 1960s to 1980s in Kennewick, Dick was probably your instructor. Dick loved the outdoors and spent a lot of time with his family fishing, hiking and hunting for rocks. His sense of humor was truly one of a kind and he always lit up the room wherever he went. Dick is survived by his wife, Patricia Mueller; sons, Dana (Vivian) Mueller, Dirk (Glenna) Mueller and Darren Mueller; grand-children, Alan Mueller, Katie Houk, Ashley Lewandowski, Mitchel Mueller, Maura Carmen, and Marlowe Croskey; two great grandchildren, River Houk, Fisher Houk, and one on the way; sister, Gail Riddell; and brothers, Gary and Jay Mueller; sister in-law, Donna Anderson, niece Susan Pierce, and nephew David Simmons. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 2505 W. 27th Avenue in Kennewick. In leu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral

1401 S. Union St.

Kennewick , WA 99338

