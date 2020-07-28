1/1
Richard Anderson
RICHARD ELLIOT ANDERSON Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory Richard "Rick" Elliot Anderson, age 75 of Sunnyside, WA finished his work on earth on July 22, 2020. He was born on January 4, 1945 in Richland, WA. Later that year he became a part of the Henry and Lenna Anderson family. He graduated from Prosser High School in 1963 and attended Washington State University where he graduated with a degree in agriculture in 1967. He married Sharon Lynn Crockett on June 19, 1965 in Prosser, WA. They made their residence north of Sunnyside on Sulphur Creek Ranches where they raised their family and later made many memories with their family and friends. He grew up on the family ranch and later owned and operated his own cattle and dry land wheat ranch. In the Year 2000 he was honored with the "Cattleman of the Year" award. He liked collecting cars old & new and all would say "Lots of Junk." Rick and Sharon welcomed many people over the years to the ranch and no one ever left hungry or without a cold beer! Rick always looked forward to the annual spring dog trials that happened on his ranch for over 50 years. You weren't loved by him if you weren't yelled at while helping mark calves, during harvest, or building fences and "Rick's" way was the ONLY WAY! Rick is survived by his daughter Amy Hogan and her husband Bryan, daughter-in-law Sonya Anderson, and Eric's significant other Tammy Fields, grandchildren; Jesica Dawsey (Kolin), Ashley Anderson, Jakob Anderson (Danielle), Darick Anderson (Melissa), Kelsea Stamschror (Jeff), Shana Means (Leevi), Erica Ellis (Matt), and Lyndsee Anderson (Tyler), great- grandchildren, Ace, Axl, and Arya Dawsey, Ridge Anderson, Sawyer and Miles Ellis, and Caden and Ellie Stamschror. He is also survived by his sister Arva Whitney, Phil, special friends Catrena Cardwell, Sarah Jane Emerson, Sara Job, Aida Reyes, Joel Hughes and Rune Huus (Norway). Rick is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Lenna, beloved wife Sharon Lynn, sons, Jeffery David and Eric Jerome, brothers Henry Jr. "Ike" and Joe, nephew Glenn Anderson, as well as his furry friends Kwatsi & Louie. Viewing and visitation will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Smith Funeral Homes, Sunnyside, WA. Those wishing to honor Rick's memory may contribute to the Yakima County Fire Dept. Those wishing to sign Rick's online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Jul. 28, 2020.
