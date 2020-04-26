Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Balthazor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RICHARD JOSEPH BALTHAZOR Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation - Kennewick Richard Joseph Balthazor, age 73, of West Richland, WA passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick, WA. Richard was born on July 18, 1946 in Klamath Falls, OR to Joseph and Theresa (Nault) Balthazor. Richard graduated from Pasco High School in 1965, served in the United States Navy and was a member of the Eagles Aerie 1490. He loved sports: NASCAR, Boxing, March Madness, and Football, especially Seahawks' football. Rich also loved to travel, camping, golfing, and being with friends and family. He retired from Associated Grocers as a Warehouseman. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 38 years Terrie; brother Robert Balthazor; sister in-laws, Vicki, and Sharon; brother in-laws, Jay and Chuck, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date. For online condolences or to sign the online guest book, please visit

