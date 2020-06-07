RICHARD ALLEN CLINE Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Richard Allen Cline was born on July 26, 1943 in Walla Walla, Washington. He passed on June 1, 2020. He was raised in the Umapine Stateline area of Oregon. He attended rural Pleasant View grade school and graduated from McLaughlin High School in Milton Freewater, Oregon. He raised and showed Hampshire sheep during his 4-H and FFA days. He earned the FFA American Farmer Degree. Early on, he and his brother purchased 90 acres to farm sugar beets, Alaska peas, lima beans and field corn. They also changed handlines for 5 cents per pipe to make money. Dick served 6 years in the Army National Guard Reserves from 1964 thru 1970. He moved to the Columbia Basin in 1968 to farm in Block 13 and then to Block 16. He married Lana Faris in 1970 and then they had a daughter, Jennifer. Dick loved to hunt and fish in the Blue Mountains. He also loved camping. Dick farmed all his life and also worked for various chemical companies. He retired in 2011, but still hobby farmed raising cattle and alfalfa hay. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Columbia Basin Junior Livestock Show (P.O. Box 1313, Connell, WA 99326). There will be no services held. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.