RICHARD D. LINGLE Richard D. Lingle age 62 Benton City, Washington, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on February 28, 2019. Richard was born December 22, 1956 in Fort Knox, Kentucky, to Fred and Carol Lingle of Dallas, Oregon. He is survived by his wife Colleen Lingle of 24 yrs, son Adam Rich and wife Misty, of Portland, Oregon, brothers Fred Jr. Lingle of Trout dale, Oregon and Chris Lingle and wife Rocky, Forest Grove, Oregon. He married Colleen O'Leary on September 24, 1995 and then again on March 31, 2005. The lived in Benton City, WA. Richard loved working as a master machinist, and done several jobs for the Hanford areas and the Union Pacific railroad. Some of his favorite activities were camping, fishing, golfing, football and Nascar.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 8, 2019