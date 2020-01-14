RICHARD DALE ULVIN June 14, 1938 January 1, 2020 The last days of Dick s life were spent in the hospital due to a car wreck. The Lord took him so he hurts no more. Dick was born to Morris and Emma (Rossland) Ulvin in Williston, N. Dakota. He came to the Tri-Cities with his family in 1965. He owned Dick s Floral in West Richland for many years. He leaves his wife of 58 years Irene. Son Dale (Laurie), Daughter Andrea Gustin ( Jay), son Eric. Grandsons Jeremy, Ryan, Erron, Tanner and 4 1/2 greatgrandchildren. Memorial service 12:00 noon on January 18th at Richland Lutheran Church. 901 Van Giesen. Life Tributes Center, Kennewick in charge of arrangements. The family invites you to sign their online guestbook at www.lifetributescenter.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 14, 2020