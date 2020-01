RICHARD DALE ULVIN June 14, 1938 January 1, 2020 The last days of Dick s life were spent in the hospital due to a car wreck. The Lord took him so he hurts no more. Dick was born to Morris and Emma (Rossland) Ulvin in Williston, N. Dakota. He came to the Tri-Cities with his family in 1965. He owned Dick s Floral in West Richland for many years. He leaves his wife of 58 years Irene. Son Dale (Laurie), Daughter Andrea Gustin ( Jay), son Eric. Grandsons Jeremy, Ryan, Erron, Tanner and 4 1/2 greatgrandchildren. Memorial service 12:00 noon on January 18th at Richland Lutheran Church. 901 Van Giesen. Life Tributes Center, Kennewick in charge of arrangements. The family invites you to sign their online guestbook at www.lifetributescenter.com