Richard "Rick" Davidson
1950 - 2020
February 27, 1950 - March 31, 2020
Richland, Washington - Richard Brian Davidson passed away March 31 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center with his wife Norma Jean by his side. Rick was born February 27, 1950, in Billings, MT to Robert L. Davidson and Stana Lee Elkin. He is survived by his wife, Norma Jean Davidson, daughter Erika Riley (Colby), son Justin Davidson (Dani), and grandchildren David Riley, Ayden Stice, and Emma Small. Rick is also survived by siblings Robert Davidson, Stanley "Tom" Davidson, Tim Davidson, Phillip Davidson, and stepsister Salli Feider-Stayner. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Kathi Weaver. Rick was raised in Mendocino County, CA before serving four years in the U.S. Air Force. After being discharged from the military, he moved to the Tri-Cities, WA where he worked in construction for many years. Rick faithfully attended Apostolic Tabernacle, UPC church in Kennewick, WA where he was involved in many different ministries. He loved to see people smile and the joy of the Lord was his strength. He will be missed by all who knew him. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Rick's memorial was postponed until October 17, 2020, at Apostolic Tabernacle at 201 S. Auburn, Kennewick, WA.


Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
Apostolic Tabernacle
