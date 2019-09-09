DR. RICHARD POLEHN PhD, P.E., Mechanical Engineering 1953 - 2016 Lt. Navy - honorable discharge In memory of a beloved husband, son, brother, uncle, cousin, teacher, mentor, protector, friend, co-copyright holder, nuclear power plant construction mechanical engineer, home plan developer and constructor, ballroom dancer, hiker, traveler, navigator, chess and pinochle player, reader, movie and music buff, dinosaur fan, basketball and football devotee, rose lover, cherry picker, nature lover, accomplished and creative Dungeon Master.... Though three years have passed since you left, the pain of your loss is as sharp as if it occurred today. You are sorely missed. Please wait for me, my love....
Published in Tri-City Herald on Sept. 9, 2019