RICHARD DR. POLEHN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD DR. POLEHN.
Obituary
Send Flowers

DR. RICHARD POLEHN PhD, P.E., Mechanical Engineering 1953 - 2016 Lt. Navy - honorable discharge In memory of a beloved husband, son, brother, uncle, cousin, teacher, mentor, protector, friend, co-copyright holder, nuclear power plant construction mechanical engineer, home plan developer and constructor, ballroom dancer, hiker, traveler, navigator, chess and pinochle player, reader, movie and music buff, dinosaur fan, basketball and football devotee, rose lover, cherry picker, nature lover, accomplished and creative Dungeon Master.... Though three years have passed since you left, the pain of your loss is as sharp as if it occurred today. You are sorely missed. Please wait for me, my love....
Published in Tri-City Herald on Sept. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.