Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532

RICHARD EDWIN SLOOT Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Richard Edwin Sloot, 85, a loving husband and devoted father and grandfather passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019 at home with family after a short battle with esophageal cancer. He was born in Grangeville, Idaho on June 6, 1934 to Herman and Jenny (Schut) Sloot. The family relocated to Moxee, Washington where he graduated from high school in 1954. He moved to Kennewick with his family where he met his wife, Marie Kimbrough. Richard and Marie were married in 1961 in Kennewick. In their 57 years of marriage they were blessed with 2 children and 6 grandchildren. Richard worked for Welch's for 44 years as a forklift operator. During his early working years, he was drafted into the army, serving a total of 6 years. Richard was a dedicated bowler, recreational golfer, and a devoted Christian, attending Family of Faith church in Kennewick. He is preceded in death by his parents Herman and Jenny Sloot, Sister Betty Kleyn and brother James Sloot. He is survived by his wife Marie, son Richard (Brandy) Sloot, daughter Amy Hodge, grandchildren Christopher Lewis, Shean Hodge, Aidan, Austin, Aryn, and Adam Sloot, brother Herman (Elizabeth) Sloot, sister Grace Schrotenboer, and numerous nephews and nieces. A memorial service celebrating Richard's life will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home at 1401 S Union St in Kennewick. Visitation will be Monday July 8th from 3:00pm to 7:00pm and Tuesday July 9th from 9:00am to Noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Richard's name to Grace Clinic at 800 W Canal Drive, Kennewick, WA 99336. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral

