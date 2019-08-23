Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD ERWIN EDMARK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RICHARD ERWIN EDMARK On August 13, 2019, Richard, "Dick", went to meet his Lord!! Richard was born in Hibbing, Minnesota on May 12, 1934,. He lived a full life, mostly in Kennewick, WA. He is and will be missed by his close friends and wife. Richard met his first wife while attending the Wings of Healing Bible College in Portland, Or. They lived in Orofinio, Id, for a few years, then moved to Kennewick, WA where they have lived for over 45 years .His wife, Carol, passed away in 2005. Dick remained a widower for five years until he met Sylvia Mackebon at church one Sunday in the Fall of 2008. He met her at lunch and his proposal to her was, "Do you play golf?" She said, "No. Never have!" Hi response was, "You will have to learn!" They married on February 14, Valentines Day. They have been married 10 and a half years. His love for construction management kept him busy all these years, especially working for the McMillan brothers for quite a few years, then started his own business called Viking Construction in Kennewick. He loved to talk about his building projects around the city, especially the projects at the Hanford site. He loved working on the new annex at South Hills church just after his wife died which gave him a boost in his heart. Richard "Dick" is survived by his wife, Sylvia Edmark; His son, Kurt Edmark and his wife, Julie Edmark, his grandchildren, Jillian, Marissa, Taylor, Gabrielle, and Logan; His son, Gary Edmark and his wife, Linda Edmark who live in Oregon City, Or; grandson, Cory Edmark; His daughter, Linda Edmark Rickard and her husband, Jeff Rickard who live in Benton, Kentucky, grandchildren, Tory Rickard and Lucy Rickard. Richard is missed and will be missed by his great friends. A gathering for a memorial will announced in the near future.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 23, 2019

