RICHARD ERWIN EDMARK Richard Erwin Edmark, of Kennewick WA, passed in his sleep on August 13th, he was 85. He was an only child, born in Hibbing MN on May 12 th , 1934. His mother's name was Ruth Edmark. In the early 1950s he moved to Portland, OR, where he attended the Wings of Healing Bible College, where he met his first wife Carrol Orr. They moved to Orofino ID, where he became a home builder. It was here that they had 3 children, Gary, Kurt and Lynn. In 1967 the family moved to Kennewick, and Richard became an estimator and project manager for McMillan Brother Construction, who he was with for many years. They performed many projects throughout the Tri-Cities and Hanford. He also started his own construction company called Viking Construction Company, a couple of his projects included South Hills Church and Bethlehem Lutheran Church and School. Richard loved the Lord, his family, his work and music and his friends who rarely missed a Friday night of playing cards and laughing. He sang bass in the Kingsman Gospel Quartet for many years, ministering around the north west. His first wife Carrol passed on Easter of 2005 and for the next four years relied on his amazing friends to get him through those days. Then in 2009, on Valentine's Day married Sylvia Mackebon and they enjoyed their life together until his passing. Surviving Richards passing are his children Gary, Kurt and Lynn, as well as his wife Sylvia. Gary Edmark has one son, Corey. His wife Linda has two children Dan Schutt and Cindy Schutt. Kurt Edmark and his wife Julie and their children Jillian, Marissa, Taylor, Gabriella and Logan. Lynn Edmark married Jeff Rickard, they have two daughter's Victoria and Lucinda. Sylvia has five children Paul, Mark, Dora, Scott and Holly, who now live from Florida to Alaska. During Richard's life, he touched many people. Richard is missed by all his family and friends; he was a great man. A memorial service will be held at South Hills Church, 3700 W 27 th Ave in Kennewick on November 2nd at 1:00 PM.

