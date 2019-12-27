RICHARD (DICK) HICKMAN Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation - Pasco Richard (Dick) Hickman, 81 years of age, went home peacefully to be with the Lord on Monday, December 23, 2019. He was born in Austin, Texas, February 22, 1938, to John and Katherine Hickman. He married Joyce Horne, December 30, 1966, in Atlanta, Georgia. Dick loved the Lord, Joyce, and his dog Henry. He enjoyed many friends, attending Bible study, playing bridge, fishing, golfing and Aggie sports. He lived in Pasco, Washington from 1973 to 1995, working at Hanford and WPPSS and also served as a Franklin County PUD Commissioner. Before retiring. Finding himself at loose ends, he returned to work at a nuclear start-up in Kincardine, Canada for seven years before returning to Texas. He was preceded in death by his father, mother and brother, John Fred Hickman. He is survived by his wife and children: son Gary and wife Barbara, daughter Karen, son Carl and wife Wendy, son Daryl and daughter Mary Beth and husband Tim. He enjoyed 14 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at Trinity Baptist Church, 62 Florence Ct. Burbank, Washington. Sunday December 29, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Following the 11:00 a.m. service. Dick will be buried in College Station, Texas. For online condolences and more information about the memorial service please visit www.HillcrestBruceLee. com

