RICHARD "TODD" HYDE Richard "Todd" Hyde was born Sept. 5, 1963 in Logan Utah to Richard Hyde and Judy Jensen Hyde. He passed away at the age of 56 at the Kennewick Hospice House. His family left Utah when he was three years old and moved several times before settling in Tri Cities. He attended schools in Alaska, Montana and Washington. After receiving his GED he attended CBC where he received his AA. While attending CBC he tutored up to six students at a time in all phases of College math and junior level calculus. He loved mathematical challenges and word puzzles. He attended the Living Room Church in Kennewick WA and loved all the friends he met there. It is where he found our Lord Jesus Christ and was baptized twice once in the Columbia River. He also shared a beautiful and moving testimony at the church one Easter Morning Service. Todd was a great athlete and an avid sports fan, always referring to the Mariners or Seahawks as "His Teams." Brady, Todd's younger brother ordered a cut out of him for the home games now. Watch for him in the stands. We are so incredibly grateful to Dr. Chau and John from Trios Health who found Todd's cancer in the beginning and gave him such wonderful care in many incidents. They were always so kind and supportive. Also, the staff at Virginia Mason, Dr. Crane, Liz and Dr. Siddique who worked hard to rid Todd of this vicious disease. And thanks to all the other specialists and hospital staff who helped Todd. You were amazing and no words can express our gratitude and love for you. Todd is survived by his mother Judy Rhoades, his brother Brady, step father Jack Rhoades and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was welcomed home by his father, grandparents and many other relatives and friends. Todd will be buried next to his father in Hyde Park , Utah. The family is grateful for the many expressions of love. We are hoping to have a celebration of Life in Sept for Todd. "Remembering you is easy, I do it every day. It's just the heartache of losing You that will never go away"Unknown



