Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Koellner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RICHARD KOELLNER Einan's at Sunset On Saturday, February 29, 2020, Richard Koellner, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 81. Richard was born on April 18, 1938 in Fort Madison, Iowa to William and Beatrice (Vonderhaar) Koellner. On December 28, 1963, he married Siglinde Huth and they raised two children, Pia and Shaun. Richard was preceded in death by his father, William, and his mother, Beatrice, his brothers Albert, Fred, Jim and granddaughter Nicole. He is survived by his wife Siglinde, his two children, Pia (Jim) and Shaun (Tanya), their children, Dana (Tom), Eric, Kelsey (Casey), Preston, Patrick, and Xavier, his brother Bill (Marty), sister, Judy (Lambert), and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Richard retired from the BNSF Railway after many years of faithful service. He had a passion for collecting telephone insulators, coins, jigsaw puzzles, and board games. In his free time, Richard enjoyed playing bridge with his many good friends, fishing, card games, and watching sports. Most knew Richard for his personality and friendship. He was involved with Knights of Columbus council 3307, and was always eager to volunteer his time where needed. The Funeral Mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church in Richland, WA on Saturday March 7, 2020 at 11:00am. The family asks in lieu of flowers you may donate flowers to a church of your choice. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

RICHARD KOELLNER Einan's at Sunset On Saturday, February 29, 2020, Richard Koellner, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 81. Richard was born on April 18, 1938 in Fort Madison, Iowa to William and Beatrice (Vonderhaar) Koellner. On December 28, 1963, he married Siglinde Huth and they raised two children, Pia and Shaun. Richard was preceded in death by his father, William, and his mother, Beatrice, his brothers Albert, Fred, Jim and granddaughter Nicole. He is survived by his wife Siglinde, his two children, Pia (Jim) and Shaun (Tanya), their children, Dana (Tom), Eric, Kelsey (Casey), Preston, Patrick, and Xavier, his brother Bill (Marty), sister, Judy (Lambert), and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Richard retired from the BNSF Railway after many years of faithful service. He had a passion for collecting telephone insulators, coins, jigsaw puzzles, and board games. In his free time, Richard enjoyed playing bridge with his many good friends, fishing, card games, and watching sports. Most knew Richard for his personality and friendship. He was involved with Knights of Columbus council 3307, and was always eager to volunteer his time where needed. The Funeral Mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church in Richland, WA on Saturday March 7, 2020 at 11:00am. The family asks in lieu of flowers you may donate flowers to a church of your choice. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close