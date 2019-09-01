Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD (DICK) MARSH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RICHARD (DICK) MARSH Richard (Dick) Marsh joined his Lord and Savior on August 27 at the age of 79. His passing was due to congestive heart failure. He was born in Fulda, MN and then his family moved to Worthington MN where he graduated from high school. He served in the National Guard for 9 years. Before retirement, Dick's profession was that of an Automotive Manufacturers' Representative serving as Regional Sales Manager for a multitude of factories. His travels covered 5 NW states and Alaska. He was married to the love of his life, Carolyn, for 52 years. Boating, fishing and car collecting were his favorite pastimes. In addition to Carolyn, he is survived by 3 sons: Dennis (Vicki) of Woodinville, WA, Robbin (Trini) of Blythe, CA and Rich (Candy) of Richland, WA. Funeral services will be held on September 9 at Einan's Funeral Home at Sunset Gardens in Richland, WA. Donations can be made to Kennewick Presbyterian Church at 2001 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, WA. 99336

