Richard R. Jordal

July 3, 1961 - August 27, 2020

Seattle, Washington - Richard R. Jordal was born on July 3rd, 1961 in Dallas, Texas. He passed away in Seattle, Washington on August 27th, 2020 following a plane crash where he was the only occupant. His parents Jacob and Ellen Jordal were from Norway and Denmark and they instilled this heritage at an early age in Richard. When Rich was three years old his family moved back to Denmark for six years which strengthened his ties to his relatives as well as Scandinavian traditions and history. The family eventually moved to the States with the Seattle area being called home. Rich attended Meadowdale High School in Lynnwood, WA and graduated from Gonzaga University in Spokane, WA with a Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering. Rich obtained his Professional Engineering (PE) License in this field and his work history involved stints in the Nuclear Industry as well as several other challenges in the Pacific Northwest as a gifted engineer. From his father, Rich acquired a deep passion for boating in Western Washington which he shared with family and friends. He had a penchant for anything that involved heavy earth moving equipment of which he owned and enjoyed operating several of them. Motorcycles, fishing, hiking, as well as a desire to fly were just a few of his many other varied interests. Though not a consistent church goer Rich spent time with his Bible and had a firm Christian belief.Unfortunately, this brilliant mind was struck with mental illness in the later years of his life and his erratic behavior became problematic for Rich. This caused much concern among his family, friends and neighbors who were touched by his true caring and loving ways despite the times when his mood swings and actions would get the best of him. Rich's parents and his loving sister Elisabeth passed away before him. He is survived by his ex-wife Cherie DeChenne from Richland, WA who made a positive effort in helping Rich with her care and understanding, his brother Jacob Jordal (Becky) from Greer, SC and brother Tom Jordal (Amy) from Mukilteo, WA and their children whom Rich was very proud of and loved dearly. Rich also leaves behind several relatives in Denmark and Norway that he always spoke so highly of and had so much enjoyment visiting. His funeral service will be private but the family as well as Rich in spirit would be pleased if you made a contribution to any Mental Health Organization of your choosing in his memory. Gone but not forgotten. We miss and love you Richard.





