Rickie Sievers
November 3, 1948 - September 28, 2020
Spokane, Washington - Rickie E. Sievers, 71, of Soap Lake, Washington passed away on Monday, September 28.2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington. He suffered a massive stroke on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
Rickie graduated from High School in the Tri-Cities area and then entered the U. S. Army. He worked for Quincy Columbia Basin Irrigation District as a ditch rider for 38 years and retired at age 65.
He is survived by his ex-wife, Joyce Manship; his two daughters - Gwendolyn Sievers and Michele Fredrick; his brother Bart Sievers; and four grandsons - Raji, James, Randy, and Max.
A viewing will be held at Nicoles Funeral Home, 157 C ST NW, Ephrata, Washington on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 12 to 5 pm.
Please express your thoughts and memories for the family at www.nicolesfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements are under the care of Nicoles Funeral Home of Ephrata.