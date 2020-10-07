1/1
Rickie Sievers
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rickie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rickie Sievers
November 3, 1948 - September 28, 2020
Spokane, Washington - Rickie E. Sievers, 71, of Soap Lake, Washington passed away on Monday, September 28.2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington. He suffered a massive stroke on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
Rickie graduated from High School in the Tri-Cities area and then entered the U. S. Army. He worked for Quincy Columbia Basin Irrigation District as a ditch rider for 38 years and retired at age 65.
He is survived by his ex-wife, Joyce Manship; his two daughters - Gwendolyn Sievers and Michele Fredrick; his brother Bart Sievers; and four grandsons - Raji, James, Randy, and Max.
A viewing will be held at Nicoles Funeral Home, 157 C ST NW, Ephrata, Washington on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 12 to 5 pm.
Please express your thoughts and memories for the family at www.nicolesfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the care of Nicoles Funeral Home of Ephrata.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Viewing
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Nicoles Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nicoles Funeral Home
157 C St Nw
Ephrata, WA 98823
(509) 754-3420
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved