RITA MAZUR Einan's at Sunset Rita Anne Zangar Mazur (a.k.a. RAZ) passed peacefully in the early morning of February 6, 2020, with a dear friend by her side. Rita was born to Carl and Ruth Zangar on December 8, 1935, in Denver, CO. Her entire life was shaped by experiencing her formative years during the Great Depression and World War II. The tenacity she garnered during this time served her well when she had to leave behind her treasured 10,000 square foot garden, Colorado State University scholarship, and a lifetime of mile-high living to relocate with her family to Richland, WA, during her senior year of high school. Rita's next adventure was attending Washington State University. She worked all four years to fund her degree in English and could often be found during late-night study sessions keeping warm in the furnace room at the Alpha Phi house. She filled her free time with journalism, school dances, and protests that supported the right of women to wear pants on campus. Rita met her future husband, Donald Mazur, at a Young Catholics group outing on the west side. This led to her leaving her teaching position in Bothell to return with Don to Richland, where they enjoyed 42 years of marriage until Don's passing in 2002. These years brought five children, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a five-acre farm, a short stint in New Orleans, world travel, numerous voyages on the Columbia River, philanthropy, advocacy, and amazing times with family and friends. She also pursued successful careers as a teacher and real estate agent. Rita also served on the Richland City Council from 1995 until 2009, during which time she advocated for small businesses and promoted development of The Uptown. Throughout it all, Rita followed her passion for writing, producing hundreds of original poems. Peeled garlic The smell and the feel Grandmother's hands. Her ever-deepening faith brought Rita great joy, strength, contentment, grace, and elegance, particularly in her final years. Rita was a tremendously loved and respected wife, mother, sister, friend, and role model, and her inspirational presence will be deeply missed. Her family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the numerous loving and gifted caregivers who were a part of Rita's later years, especially Shannon Bettencourt, Karen Ringwood, Lilly Tubac, and the staff at Life Care Center of Richland. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Ruth Zangar, sister Grace, and husband Don. Rita is survived by her children, Donna (Milo), Bruce (Kristi), Melinda (Ted), Steve (Kathy), and Monique (Darin); grandchildren Kylie, Thad, Catie, Courtney, Austin, Jordan, Alex, Samantha, and Emma; great- grandchildren Olivia, Talo, and Cecilia; siblings Sheila, Brenda, Cathy, Terri, Doug, and Rick; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family. The Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10:00am with the Mass of Christian Burial following at 11:00am at Christ the King Catholic Church. The family would like to invite you to stay for the reception. The Graveside Service will take place at 2:00pm at Sunset Gardens in Richland, WA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the . Two of Rita's favorites are Christ the King parish and Catholic Family and Child Services. E xpress your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

