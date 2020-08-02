Rita Dudley

RITA RAE ROGERS DUDLEY A much-beloved sister, wife, mother, and grandmother -- passed away on April 24. Rita was born on November 15, 1934, in Dayton, Washington. Some of her happiest memories were growing up along with her sister on First Street in Dayton. After attending Central Washington University, she married Gene Dudley in 1957 to whom she was married for 61 years until he passed away in 2018. They settled in Richland where Rita taught first grade at Sacajawea elementary school. Later she became a devoted full-time mom to her three children. She and Gene were longtime members at Westside Church in Richland. Rita loved to spoil her grandchildren. She showed her grandkids love in countless acts of thoughtfulness. Every birthday, holiday, and rite of passage would bring a shower of cards and care packages. Rita will be missed by her sister, three children, and ten grandchildren. A memorial service will be held for her on August 15 at 11:00 am at the Cemetery in Dayton, Washington where her ashes will be interred along with Gene's.



