ROBERT "BOB" ALLEN KOEHLER Einan's at Sunset Robert "Bob" Allen Koehler, 74, of Kent, Washington, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11th, 2019, at UW Valley Medical Center in Renton, Washington, surrounded by family at his side. He was born June 9th, 1944, in St. Louis, Missouri to Allen and Frances Koehler. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Charles Koehler, Gary Koehler, and Danny Koehler. He married the love of his life, Rosalee Halbert, on May 27th, 1967, in Steelville, Missouri, and had five wonderful children. They moved to Washington in 1974 where he began his HVAC/refrigeration career. He retired from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (operated by Battelle) in 2001, and then moved to western Washington 14 years ago. Bob enjoyed being adventurous and living life to its fullest. His favorite past times are fishing, camping, outdoor activities, and always helping others. His friendliness, smiles, hugs, and kisses left memorable moments with everyone he encountered. Bob is survived by his wife, Rosalee of Kent; 4 sons, Keith Koehler, Ronald Koehler, Jeff Koehler and wife Tammy, and Travis Koehler and wife Brandi; 1 daughter, Angela Knode and husband Frank; 2 brothers, Kenny Koehler, Glenn Koehler and wife Debbie; 4 sisters, Alma Moore and husband Don, Sandy Hunt and husband Roy, Kathy Meade and husband Eldon, and Elizabeth Holloway and husband Robert; 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was not only an amazing husband, father and grandpa, but a great friend to many. Bob was a strong and selfless man. His memories and impact he made on others were a blessing and a treasure. He is loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Einan's at Sunset Event Center, Richland. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

