ROBERT ALLEN RICHARDS Robert Allen Richards, 52, of Renton, WA passed away on June 27, 2019 in Renton. He was born on February 6, 1967 in Prosser, Washington to parents Tom and Kiyoko Richards. He spent his early years growing up in Prosser. He played high school football, basketball and track for the Prosser High School Mustangs. He was the Senior Class President for the class of 1985. After he graduated high school, he went on to attend the University of Washington, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree. While in college, he met Rose Chiu. They married in 1993. He then attended Seattle University School of Law where he earned his law degree graduating "Cum Laude". He interned for Chief Justice Baker of the Washington State Appellate Court. He then went to work for the Law Offices of Forsberg & Umlauf P.S. In 2001 his son Robert Thomas Richards was born. He later went on to open his own law firm -The Law Office of Robert A. Richards. In his free time, Robert liked to golf, listen to music, and surf in Hawaii. Robert is survived by his parents Tom & Kiyoko Richards; son Robert Thomas Richards of Seattle, Washington; his sister Cindy (Raul) Sital of Pasco, Washington; nephew Raul Sital Jr; niece, Mariko (Mark) Gimmaka; niece Marissa Sital and nephew Joaquin Sital. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 20, 2019 at 2:00pm at Hillcrest Memorial Center 9353 W. Clearwater Ave. Kennewick, WA. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Diabetes Foundation Association (

