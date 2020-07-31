ROBERT ANDREW (BOB) METZGER Bob was born April 20, 1920 in La Verne, California. He was raised on the family citrus grove and graduated from La Verne High School in 1938. After graduation he went to work at Lockheed aircraft factory in Los Angeles and in late 1942 enrolled in California Polytech, San Luis Obispo. Bob enlisted in the United States Navy in 1943. He completed training as an aircraft machinist and was eventually assigned to the US naval airbase near Panama City, Panama during World War II. He was honorably discharged after serving three years and returned to Cal Poly to graduate with a degree in Animal Husbandry. He was subsequently hired as a herdsman for a registered polled Hereford ranch in Medford, Oregon where in 1948 he met and married his wife Betty. In the early 50s he was selected as one of the first US Military veterans in the US government lottery to purchase and homestead a unit of the Columbia Basin Irrigation Project in Washington State. In 1953 Bob and Betty loaded up the family of four kids (including a 2 month old baby), the family dog and all their worldly possessions in a 1939 Ford truck and a 1949 Studebaker (both towing trailers) and headed for a new life in Washington State. With limited infrastructure in place (area roads under construction, no telephone service installed and no running water) the family moved to the homestead in 1954 and planted their first crop, 10 acres of beans. Thus began their life as truly 20th Century Pioneers. For the next 40 years Bob produced a diverse set of crops (beans, peas, corn, wheat, alfalfa hay, potatoes, sugar beets and onions) while also raising both beef cattle and hogs for market. The homestead eventually grew to over 200 acres of extremely productive farmland. Bob retired from farming in the 1990s. After retirement Bob and Betty became snowbirds spending summers on the homestead and winters in Desert Center, California. In addition to family and farming Bob enjoyed golf (3 holes-in-one and shooting below his age numerous times), music, dance, distance running and reading. Bob passed away on July 25, 2020, at age 100. He is survived by wife Betty, sons Richard (Carol), Ralph (Claudia), Robin, Walt and daughter Hannah (Michael). He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren.



