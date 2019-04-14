Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT ANTHONY DR. WIND. View Sign

DR. ROBERT ANTHONY WIND Einan's at Sunset Robert lived in the Tri-Cities since 1993 and passed away on April 6, 2019. He was born on July 13, 1942 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands to Petrus Franciscus Wind and Antonia Gerarda Engel. He married Elfriede Maria Hoogendam in 1962. He was pre-deceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 56 years and their 3 sons, Paul Wind (Eva Feldbrugge), Peter Wind (Anja van Akker) and Rikard Wind (Marge Carr). He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Talitha Wind-den Haan, Martin, Clint, Jari, Quintin and Anson Wind and Aidan Carr and by 3 great-grandchildren. After graduating high school in Amsterdam, Robert moved to Delft and attended the Delft University of Technology to study physics. After obtaining his PhD, He started working in the physics department as an assistant professor in 1972. After 5 years he continued as an associate professor. Robert worked in 1978 and 1979 for 8 months as a visiting scientist at the IBM Corporation in San Jose, California and in 1985 he came permanently to the United States. He was later named a Senior Research Scientist in the Department of Chemistry of Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado. In 1993 Robert joined Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland, Washington as a staff scientist, specializing in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR). Robert's work has been published in various scientific journals and books, including the encyclopedia of magnetic resonance. He was a member of the Society of Magnetic resonance in medicine and the American Association for the Advancement of Science and has also been awarded 3 PNNL Divisional Outstanding Performance Awards and a National Science Discovery award. But most of all Robert was a family man. Happy to spend time at home with his wife and kids and his hobbies, which were art, history, reading, painting, building ship models and activities like bicycling, hiking, walking and playing table tennis. He will be missed by all of us. A Celebration of Life for Robert will be held at Einan's at Sunset (915 ByPass Hwy) in Richland, on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 4:00 pm. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

DR. ROBERT ANTHONY WIND Einan's at Sunset Robert lived in the Tri-Cities since 1993 and passed away on April 6, 2019. He was born on July 13, 1942 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands to Petrus Franciscus Wind and Antonia Gerarda Engel. He married Elfriede Maria Hoogendam in 1962. He was pre-deceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 56 years and their 3 sons, Paul Wind (Eva Feldbrugge), Peter Wind (Anja van Akker) and Rikard Wind (Marge Carr). He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Talitha Wind-den Haan, Martin, Clint, Jari, Quintin and Anson Wind and Aidan Carr and by 3 great-grandchildren. After graduating high school in Amsterdam, Robert moved to Delft and attended the Delft University of Technology to study physics. After obtaining his PhD, He started working in the physics department as an assistant professor in 1972. After 5 years he continued as an associate professor. Robert worked in 1978 and 1979 for 8 months as a visiting scientist at the IBM Corporation in San Jose, California and in 1985 he came permanently to the United States. He was later named a Senior Research Scientist in the Department of Chemistry of Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado. In 1993 Robert joined Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland, Washington as a staff scientist, specializing in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR). Robert's work has been published in various scientific journals and books, including the encyclopedia of magnetic resonance. He was a member of the Society of Magnetic resonance in medicine and the American Association for the Advancement of Science and has also been awarded 3 PNNL Divisional Outstanding Performance Awards and a National Science Discovery award. But most of all Robert was a family man. Happy to spend time at home with his wife and kids and his hobbies, which were art, history, reading, painting, building ship models and activities like bicycling, hiking, walking and playing table tennis. He will be missed by all of us. A Celebration of Life for Robert will be held at Einan's at Sunset (915 ByPass Hwy) in Richland, on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 4:00 pm. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close