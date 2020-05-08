ROBERT BONGERS Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation - Kennewick Robert (Bob) Eugene Bongers, age 87, passed away Tuesday May 5, 2020 in Kennewick, WA. Bob was born to Louis and Mary (Steiner) Bongers at Brainard, Nebraska on December 7, 1932. In the spring of 1937, the Bongers family moved to Washington, settling first in Hooper and then the Kahlotus area. After graduating Kahlotus High School, he married his sweetheart, Marjorie J. Van Hollebeke November 22, 1951 in Ritzville, WA. He worked as a lineman locally, then joined the Army, reporting to Camp Pendleton, CA for Basic and Quartermaster Schools. He then served 18 months as Company Clerk in Illesheim Germany with the 546 th Ordinance Company. Upon, his return home, he met his one-year-old first-born son, for the first time (Robert Gail). Bob began farming with his father in law, Felix Van Hollebeke. After working six years for Felix six years he farmed for Roger Neff for four years. During those years Ryan Eugene and Rebecca Lyn joined the family. In 1966 he purchased the Union Oil bulk plant in Connell, WA serving the farming community supplying their fuel and oil needs. Bob was active in the Star Grange, Jaycee's, St. Vincent Parish and served on many community service projects over the years. When not attending their children's school events, Bob and Marj filled their time with many concerts, boat outings, camping with family and friends. While growing his business Bob prided in offering 24-hour service. In 1994 he sold his business and went to work at Termicold to ensure consistent free time. He later worked for the Franklin County Road Department until he retired. In 2000 Bob and Marj moved to Pasco, WA to be closer to his kids and Grandkids. In his retirement he continued with his community service volunteering at St. Vincent Food Bank and St. Patrick's church. They enjoyed more frequent and longer camping trips with family and friends. While family, faith and friends were his cornerstones on earth, we are rejoicing in his reunion with his soul mate Marjorie and heavenly father for eternity. Bob is preceded in death by his parent Louis and Mary Bongers, wife Marjorie J. Bongers, sister Winnifred Nicklaus. He is survived by sons Robert (Patti) and Ryan; daughter Becki(Tom) and grandsons Eric and Matthew Muhlbeier, Eric and Brian Yourdan. A private Burial service will be conducted May 9, at Desert Lawn Memorial Park. A future Mass and reception will be held once COVID limits are lifted. In leu of flowers please donate to St. Patrick's Church, Franklin County Historical Society or Hospice Chaplaincy. The family expresses their gratitude for the compassionate care by Fleur del Lis and Hospice Chaplaincy. For online condolences and to sign the guest book, visit Hillcrestfunerals.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on May 8, 2020.