ROBERT CHARLES DUPUY Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Robert Charles Dupuy passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019 at the Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, WA at the age of 73. He was born on October 5, 1945 to Anna Louise Behymer and Arthur Newton Dupuy in Inglewood, California. As a child he enjoyed traipsing around the sand dunes and swimming in the ocean. He valued hard work and worked several jobs to help support his single mother. He took the missionary discussions and was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1964. Soon after, he served a mission in Frankfurt, Germany from 1965 to 1967. After his mission, he attended BYU Provo in Utah, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. While at BYU, he met his future bride, Patricia Cheney. They were married on November 27, 1968 in the Logan Utah Temple. After graduation, he joined the Navy and graduated from Officer Candidate School in Rhode Island. He served four years in active duty and an additional six years of Reserve duty. He was an Electrical Engineer and worked for various companies in the Tri-Cities and Seattle areas. He was very active in his church and his community. He served over 20 years in Cub and Boy Scouts, over 20 years as a member of the CBC community band and participated in several Richland Light Opera productions. He is survived by his treasured wife of 50 years, Patricia Dupuy and his six children: daughter Debbie (Steve) Banda, son Robert (Robbie) Dupuy, daughter Michelle (Greg) Blackburn, daughter Stephanie (Gordon) McMaster, son Randy (Amber) Dupuy, son Ryan (Leah) Dupuy and 19 beloved grandchildren. There will be a viewing on Thursday evening, May 23, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home, 1401 S. Union Street, Kennewick, WA. The funeral service will be on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2004 N. 24th Ave., Pasco, WA, with a family viewing starting at 9:00 a.m.

